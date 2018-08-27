HAWKERS flagship store, Rome.

CuldeSac ™ designs, in collaboration with Hawker’s retail team, the second flagship of the brand right in the heart of Italy, transgressing traditional materials to bring them closer to the essence of the product.



The use of color in a spontaneous, changeable and living way characterizes the space.

An explosion of energy is reflected in the mirror baseboards of the walls, in which 3D animations allow the brand to communicate with the client. The color interacts with the environment to alter it, becoming the filter that surrounds it all.



The Hawker’s character enters the city and defines the store’s spirit, becoming a covering that makes us feel inside a marble glass; a stone pool, that absorbs the energy that the city irradiates during the day and shines when the city is asleep, thanks to the resin that fills the veining.

A vibrant space located just near Plaza de España, that plays with the client perceptions, the physical limits and technology to generate an original experience.

Hawkers arrives in Rome with premium materials fabricated ad-hoc, ready to infiltrate the classicism and the roman luxury, impregnating the city with its strong personality, and beginning its conquest of the European continent. .

The brand lives inside the marble and see the light throughout the veining. Hawkers is a liquid brand and appear as such in the space with the color…

Borja Berna, Architect at CuldeSac™ Custom The limits of the space are blurred thanks to the mirrors that interact with the clients, giving the store a feeling of dynamism to the market’s trend.

Lucía del Portillo, Partner & Creative Director at CuldeSac™ Custom

CuldeSac™

CuldeSac™, the strategic and creative consultancy headquartered in Valencia, produces ideas and concepts intended to bring added value and business to brands. The multidisciplinary team of this creative lab is specialised in developing and executing unique brand experiences throughout the world. CuldeSac™ is currently one of the most multifaceted studios on the Spanish creative scene.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.146 ©