de GRISOGONO’s New York Boutique.

Swiss luxury jeweler, de GRISOGONO opens a boutique in New York City, located at 700 Madison Avenue.

With the growth of clientele and their desire for an extensive selection of jewelry, expansion into a larger location within New York was a natural decision for the CEO and President of de GRISOGONO USA, David and Lisa Klein.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors to the new de GRISOGONO boutique in New York on Madison Avenue. By expanding our footprint in United States, we’ve created a destination for our highly discerning clients to experience the world de GRISOGONO,” said Lisa Klein, president of de GRISOGONO USA. David Klein, CEO of de GRISOGONO USA, echoed that sentiment, saying, “Our new boutique will provide the perfect home for de GRISOGONO’s unparalleled selection of remarkable stones and the most exquisite craftsmanship in the world.”

As with de GRISOGONO’s London boutique, the jewelry house has partnered with the London-based design firm, David Collins Studio, to create an interior with sumptuous design components and a distinct elegance, while evoking a sense of simplicity amongst bold elements.

Through a Carrara marble entrance, the two story, 1,614-sqft space opens up to the main floor. Traditional paneling, dark walnut displays with brass detailing, and Sophie Mallenbranche mesh metal screens surround a large sculptural brass chandelier by Hudson Furniture. On the upper level, a private salon is wrapped in plum colored silk, set against a custom Turkish lilac marble fireplace, white paneled walls, plush covered sofas and decorative light fixtures creating an intimate and exclusive shopping experience.

Simon Rawlings, the Creative Director of David Collins Studio, set out to bring de GRISOGONO’s distinct aesthetic to life in a modern way, while juxtaposing a simple framework with bold design details. “It was wonderful to collaborate once again with de GRISOGONO. The store compliments the other flagship stores that we have created around the world, and presents an evolution of the design concept specific for New York,” said Rawlings.

Maison de Grisogono

de GRISOGONO has created a characteristic and immediately recognizable style expressed through high jewelry, fine jewelry and timepiece collections. Each creation is unique, while bearing within it the distinctive signatures that reflect the spirit of the Maison. In the course of time, its collections have become icons and sources of inspiration, representing an art that at first glance appears astonishing simple, yet which takes great skill to master. With a profound respect and understanding of the noblest traditions of craftsmanship, de GRISOGONO draws on that heritage to create timeless works of art. Subtly moving rings, voluminous earrings, and interlacing bracelets comprised of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and firework displays of precious stones, have become symbols of de GRISOGONO style. The collections are available at boutiques across Africa, The Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

David Collins Studio

David Collins Studio is the award-winning interior architecture practice that realises creative and inspirational hospitality, residential, and retail projects worldwide. It is a globally-recognised brand and an expert in contemporary luxury and design. Established in 1985, the Studio collaborates with eminent brands and businesses that represent the best in their field, and with private clients that share its obsession with detail, craft and functionality. Based in London, the Studio has realised projects across five continents, including The Wolseley, The Connaught Bar and Harrods Shoe Heaven in London, Condé Nast’s VOGUE Lounge and The Ritz-Carlton Residences at MahaNakhon in Bangkok, and The Delaire Graff Estate in South Africa. The Studio has been instrumental in the store roll outs of Alexander McQueen, Jimmy Choo and De Grisogono.

