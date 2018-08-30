Decoroll adhesive profiles, excellence, aesthetics, ease of application and high performance.

The Decoroll line has been designed for the decoration and coating of furniture, furnishing accessories, displays, appliances, lamps, etc. The request is in fact aimed at satisfying the needs of architects, interior designers and art directors.

Available both in rolls and strips starting from the height of 5 mm. in the version with standard adhesive, for temporary applications on smooth surfaces and in the version with reinforced adhesive for permanent applications on even not perfectly smooth and angular surfaces.

Colored and brushed colored adhesive coatings

Easy to apply, beautiful to look, perfectly adhesive: colored and brushed colored adhesive coatings are the best you can imagine to add a touch of class to your product.

Colored and brushed colored adhesive coatings find a useful use in the decoration and coating of stands, showcases, displays, stands, etc.

Available both in reels and sheets in the version with standard permanent adhesive for applications on smooth and flat surfaces and with ultra permanent adhesive reinforced for applications even on surfaces that are not perfectly smooth and angular.

Graf Adhesive srl

by AN shopfitting magazine no.146 ©