INDICE Eyewear Concept Store in Brescia – Italy.

The store designed by the Studio Labzona architects develops onto three windows, just in the heart of the historical centre in Brescia.

With its luminous and wide space promotes also small events from the street to the interiors.

The fluid and intriguing space has been conceived to host spatial events and exhibitions. High pivots articulating the walls give raise to displaying systems or other structural elements: niches laid onto mirrored carpets and sitting rooms at the reception in a succession create spaces and new surroundings.



Several mirrors increase the volume and the light. The store is quite informal, but at the same time elegant, rough although technologic, striped even though easy.



LABZONA

Young Architectural Office in Brescia and Milan headquarters. Main works in design and architectonic and urban research, interior design and furniture. Various national and international awards. Several projects exhibited and published online, magazines and books.

