QUADRATUM and ALLDESIGN Collections by ITALVETRINE Company presented at EUROSHOP 2017.

QUADRATUM and ALLDESIGN Collections with counters, showcases and modular systems are the furnishing solutions of the leading ITALVETRINE Company presented at EUROSHOP 2017.

ITALVETRINE prides itself on always being attentive to evolving market demands. we are always adapting to look for innovative display solutions and are proud to introduce modernised versions of the modular furniture system Quadratum. The series offers, as standard, a wide selection of showcases and counters as well as elegant display cases to highlight, always more effectively, the features of your displayed products.

The multiple colour finishes (wenge, oak, bamboo, silver, osb, charcoal, beton, vintage,mother-of-pearl, matt black) are another strength of the collection and, together with the standard finishes (glossy white, rosewood, maple), allow us to meet any space customization requirement you may have. more than ever an essential element of the modern market.

The clean modern design and attention to functional and aesthetic details make this line extremely versatile and thus suitable for decorating retail spaces, shop in shop corners with a visually striking and high-impact style designed to last.

The market demand, more and more interested in our ALLDESIGN collection, convinced us to revise the display cases of this range offering a better performing locking system without compromising on their easy assembly, both top and base come with an aluminium frame fastned with specially constructed 3 way connectors.

This results in a very appealing and elegant product made with attention to the smallest details.

