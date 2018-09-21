TESTO ITALIANO

The Ceramica Francesco De Maio at Cersaie with the news Puntini Collection by Alessandro Mendini.

“The Dots, now small, now large and isolated, now aligned vertically or diagonally, in order to retrace that complex system that for many years has generated the style of Vietri, with its rare harmonies.”

(Alessandro Mendini)

Dots of different sizes. Small, very small then become large, very large, but still very colorful. It is a true work of art! A sort of colored nebula with infinite semantic and symbolic values of the most classic Vietri decorations and typical brushstrokes, caressed also by a decisive feminine touch, that of the Designer Anna Gili, characterizes the collection designed for Ceramica Francesco De Maio. The Collection Puntini by Alessandro Mendini will be presented at the next CERSAIE, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings, in Bologna from September 24th to 28th September, 2018 (HALL 22 – STAND A38 and HALL 30 – STAND B35).

The decorations, in 20x20cm size, are obviously very colorful, “in Mendini style” and open to the language of the contemporary in this magical encounter between tradition and creativity all made in Italy. They are a perfect opportunity for the meeting between the excellence and the ancient tradition of the Vietri ceramics, of which Francesco De Maio is a worldwide emblem and the creativity Made in Italy by Alessandro Mendini, one of the most appreciated contemporary designers.

So, in the new-born Collection Puntini by Alessandro Mendini, there is the poetics of the great Italian artist gives a further opening to contemporary languages in the vein of the Vietri tradition in enhancing, at the same time, modern spaces and architecture.

20x20cm ceramic tiles invaded by tiny brushstrokes in the shape of dots decorated by hand and inspired by the pointillism that become a ceramic Collection Puntini designed by the architect Alessandro Mendini and are the direct consequence of a work of art made last July by the Ceramica di Vietri Francesco De Maio. A panel, with dimensions 280x240cm composed of 25.950 brushstrokes with the shape of dots that gave life to the special project “Pointillisme” by Alessandro Mendini specially made and donated to the Red House Museum in Anacapri, Island of Capri (NA), on the occasion of the third edition of the Festival del Paesaggio.

These are the words of Mendini to tell this wonderful creative experience:

“The tradition of Vietri ceramics has always been in my mind: the materials, the brushstrokes, the Mediterranean colors – says Alessandro Mendini – Now, finally, the Ceramica Francesco De Maio offers me the lucky opportunity to create a collection by myself. The opportunity is given to me by a wall that I had to prepare for the Red House museum in Anacapri. A wall made of polychrome tiles all the same, covered with endless small brushstrokes, a myriad of dots. This is how the “pointillist” matrix of my collection for Francesco De Maio was born in the form of art. A system of Dots, now small, now large and isolated, now aligned vertically or diagonally, in order to retrace that complex system that for many years has generated the style of Vietri, with its rare harmonies.”