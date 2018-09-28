DEBENHAMS BEAUTY HALL leads the way in redefining how to shop beauty.

Hot on the heels of their rebrand, Debenhams opens the doors to a new store in Watford that launches the highly anticipated Beauty Hall of the Future, designed by Creative Studio Checkland Kindleysides.



The Beauty Hall is an integral part of Debenhams’ strategy to make shopping easy, sociable and fun and leads the way in redefining how people purchase beauty.

The Beauty Hall of the Future presents Debenhams as a powerful authority in Beauty, providing elevated services, curated discoveries and participative experiences.

The Instagrammable space (which occupies 15% of the entire store) is designed to feel like a mini high street and houses a blend of established beauty houses and breakthrough companies including; Dior, Too Faced, YSL, Urban Decay, Ouai, Sand & Sky and Bumble & Bumble.

To sit at the heart of the dedicated brand areas, Checkland Kindleysides created interactive destinations where Debenhams are the unbiased voice to help you to shop. Within these spaces bold brand communications speak directly to the target customer in Debenhams new playful, confidence-boosting tone of voice and visual language. The flexible spaces include;

– The Beauty Club House: heart of the Beauty Hall featuring a concierge desk and space for workshops and product demonstrations.

– Hair Lab / Skin Lab / Make-Up Lab/ Perfumery: multi-brand spaces for discovery, showcasing exciting brands, product innovations and launches.

– Mini Bar: mix and match mini products across all categories to push the boundaries on personal style and discover new favourite brands.

– Glamour Garage: dedicated service area including a Beauty Bar powered by blow LTD and a Benefit Brow Bar.

In addition to the Beauty Hall, Debenhams have launched the UK’s first beauty social platform that puts customers front and centre in the beauty conversation. Debenhams Beauty Club Community features a brand identity created by Checkland Kindleysides and further strengthens their beauty offering and authority.



Sergio Butcher, CEO of Debenhams said: “With our Beauty Hall of the Future, we are responding to the way that customers say they want to shop as well as offering a compelling food offer and choice of beauty treatments in order to provide a destination where shopping can be enjoyed with friends and family.”

Store Size & Address:

14,500 sq ft (Beauty Hall only)

Debenhams, Intu Watford, 300 The Harlequin, Watford, WD17 2AU

