GROM inaugurates London’s first flagship store designed by JHP.

Turin-based Gelato brand GROM has opened a Flagship store on London’s Piccadilly. The opening follows new Flagships in Milan and Turin, also designed by JHP .



Situated in a sophisticated Edwardian stone building, the large square space hosts an attention- grabbing 360- degree circular gelato counter which is home to an array of delicious flavours, running from classics to seasonally changing favourites of the month.

With 100% natural ingredients, GROM’s gelati, granite and sorbets are made from fresh, high- quality produce, sourced from their own organic ‘Mura Mura’ farm just outside of Asti.

This is an utterly unique and extraordinary place and a must visit destination for anyone visiting Central London. Since its opening, GROM’s Piccadilly store has received global media attention as well as outstanding customer feedback.

GROM was founded in 2002, committed to making gelati free from artificial additives, stabilisers or thickeners. With their first store open in 2003 in Turin, GROM now has over 60 stores worldwide including in the UAE, Japan, France, the US, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Italy.