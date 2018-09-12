JOANAJOÃO Concept Store, Rio de Janeiro.

JoanaJoão started its activities in 1984, working in the segments of children’s decoration, furniture and clothing, which this last one was more classic, focused for parties.

By 1989, the brand begun to expand their clothing line beyond the classic one, becoming a reference for children’s fashion and style under 8 years old. Joana João opened a new store projected by Kube Arquitetura with a new direction and invested more in the brand image.



The concept of the store is to bring a playful garden into its space. Therefore to rescue children’s games, with the cat´s cradle idea to play and braid with ribbons around the 36 sqm store. The clothes are exposed hanged by those ribbons, which have 5 different colors varying from shades of blue and green, over the walls in different heights so they all can be seen.

In the middle of the store there are tables and seats made of wood with details in orange tapes, which are also used to compose the products exposition. Near them there is a wooden tree with a circular bench where the kids can draw while their parents are shopping in the store. The kids can hang their draw on the tree so it make its leafs, transforming the space with their participation.

Playing with the concept of the brand, a fitting room made of wood simulates a “tree house” with blue windows and little birds, as the logo brands JoanaJoão to emerge the kid in the brand habitat while they have fun trying their new clothes. An open façade was created to show the ceiling full of colorful ribbons and in the middle of the entrance there is a white pegboard panel to compose an exposition of the products.

Project Joana João

Architect Kube Arquitetura

Area 36 sqm

Photos courtesy João Magnus

by AN shopfitting magazine no.146 ©