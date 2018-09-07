POPPEE Jewellery Beijing – Under the Golden Cloud.

Atelier Tree designed out a golden cloud floating within a concrete box, which perfectly displays a number of brands’ jewelries and creates a shocking brand vision of POPPEE Collection store itself.

Design inspiration derives from an amazing natural phenomenon crepuscular rays (Tyndall effect), which enlightens the logical growth of exhibit racks and becomes the original type of interior illumination design as well. Architect saves the ground space for landscape, with exhibiting boxes hanging in the air, which makes the whole indoor structure floating. Particularly designed acrylic boxes, accommodating numerous brands’ jewelries, locate at different heights within visitors’ sight and deliver load up through gold stainless steel pipes.

This metal frame makes the golden cloud full with air and penetrated by lights, hence interesting tension is produced by the paradox between heavy gold and light cloud. Stress condition is clearly presented by pull rods which connect floating cloud with the exhibiting boxes below.

The linear golden metal pull rods, together with the transparent boxes, guide the movement of visitors and construct a space with a blurry boundary. This small indoor project offers a stunning shopping experience with different scenes in every step.

With an inspiration starting from human visual experience, the project constructs a subtle connection between natural objects and artificial environment. The combination of materials such as metal grid, gold plated metal tube and acrylic, deliberately fitting the spatial layout to the dimension of human figures and tactfully arranging the lighting, an breathtaking and charming environment is created in this small space, which perfectly satisfies POPPEE’s commercial function of displaying and marketing.

Design Studio Atelier Tree

Chief Architect Casen Chiong

Team Architects Casen Chiong, Pengfei Zhu, Xintong Shi

Lighting Design Honglei Wang

Photos courtesy Shenme Li

Area 32 sqm

Client Beijing BoDi Trade Co.,Ltd

Project location Ground Floor of Topwin Center ,No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Beijing, China

Atelier Tree

Atelier Tree’s team member are enthusiastic to architecture, providing unique solution for projects of different scales and types via professional experience and the vision for future.Close eyes on the shaping of architecture’s character by site, they therefore work out design idea with sincere attitude and innovative way of thinking

by AN shopfitting magazine no.146 ©