THE ARTIST HOUSE Hong Kong.

Located in Causeway Bay, The Artist House is one of the ultimate spots in Hong Kong to get delicious premium Belgian craft beers.

The water is sourced directly in a natural well from under the farm, and the barley sourced from local producers. The beers are brewed with the best ingredients regardless of their cost to ensure to offer the excellent and healthy craft beers in Hong Kong.

The Artist House is a multipurpose space to explore craft beers through co-creation and experiences. By exploring the five senses, people get to touch, see, hear, smell and taste the process of beer making. The Artist House also has the first farm-to-glass concept in Hong Kong.

The in-house Aqua Farm provides most of the ingredients for their food and drinks. It helps to lower the carbon footprint by lowering the traffic distance, reducing water and fertilizer consumption by 90%. The farm allows customers to co-create their own food and drink.

The design of The Artist House is cultural, sustainable and flexible. The form of the Artist House comes from the Belgian barn where the craft beer is made. Rather than replicating the farm, sliced them into thinner portals to fit into a challenging setting in Hong Kong. Each portal represents one sense that The Artist co-creates with their partners.

The space majorly used reclaimed materials on wall and furniture to reduce its carbon footprint. The mechanical equipment is carefully positioned to reduce operational cost and energy consumption. The use of movable furniture, customized storage, and creative lighting helps to increase the flexibility of the space. Co-creators can transform its semi open space to fit up to 100 people.

Award 2018 A’ Design Silver Award – Interior

Design Avoid Obvious Architects – Vicky Chan, Emily Manasc

Design and Build TheeAe Architects – Woohyun Cho

Branding Studio 9527 – Andrew Kwong

Area 213 sqm

by AN shopfitting magazine no.146 ©