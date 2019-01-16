ALAPAR Estudio designed the ÓPALO boutique in Tafalla.

The ÓPALO boutique designed by Alapar Estudio focuses on returning the prominence to the product by creating a space where personalized treatment is one of its hallmarks.

Ópalo has been around for 10 years but they wanted a change of location.

The premises had old elements such as the mirrors on the wall as they gave character to the space, at the same time they helped to expand it and create visual verticality. The rhythm generated by these mirrors in the shape of a half circle in the upper part, encouraged for similar shape, the hollow of the storage area, making this arch one of the figurative elements of the interior space.

The new space was smaller than the one they had been in previously, and the project covers different heights on the walls in order to show as much product in an orderly manner.

The different nuances of space are enhanced with the different materials used. On the one hand there is a pink wall, which zonifies the counter space and transmits femininity and delicacy. On the other hand, the floor of large grey tiles give the feeling of spaciousness; also the curtain of the warehouse has the same grey tone so floor and wall seem to merge. Single elements for three stools in velvet grey with golden base so they can work as a group or as single seats.

A wooden custom made cabinet was placed in front of the mirror, but without completely covering it so it´s integrated into the space. The lower, golden module serves as storage while the back and shelves are white so they can create different compositions with their products. On the other side, several white shelves, the same color as the wall, show off the products and create a changing exhibition area depending on the season.

Design Alapar Estudio

Location Tafalla (Spain)

Area 21 sqm

Photos courtesy Xabier Anso | copyright Alapar Estudio

ALAPAR ESTUDIO

ALAPAR is a Spanish interior and furniture design studio. It´s the emergence of the union of two creative minds, Maite Fuentes and Laura Liberal that, after several years working in different cities and countries, decide that the result of all their professional experiences can be taken ALAPAR, that means “side by side”. ALAPAR is also teamwork that is divided between two different cities like Barcelona and Pamplona. They keep in mind the latest trends and believe in timeless spaces and in the search for personality in each project. The materials are a very important base in their projects; every corner tells a great story. ALAPAR creates personalized spaces, working from the origin the existing elements, to endow them with value and singularity. They transform stores into experiences for the user, create homes, and design custom interiors. Because each person is unique, their projects are also unique.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.148 ©