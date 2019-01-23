Chez Claire pastry shop, Antwerp.

Pinkeye – We Want More Studio designed Chez Claire.

Everyone likes to treat themselves from time to time.

This entrepreneur has developed lavish éclairs that can be that perfect gift for special occasions. At Chez Claire, you can pair refined and surprising éclairs with a glass of cuvée Claire Champagne.

Eclairs are normally bought in supermarkets or bakeries, which is exactly what the Chez Claire boutique was not meant to look like. Here there is the expression of pure culinary luxury and the creation of a moment of escapism from modern life by way of momentary indulgence: the boutique of éclairs with the hostess Claire.

The name is as a starting point for the conceptual approach. The logo became a personification of Claire by transforming the word ‘éclair’ into ‘Chez Claire’, using nothing but a wisp of a lipstick. The visual identity that embodies the brand became a diverse mix of high-end materials, such as gold and marble, with a poppy harlequin motif and strong black and white patterns. The 80 sqm boutique interior perfectly applies the brand identity and is a piece of pure eclecticism.

The black and white pattern on the floor, which is also an interplay of mat and glossy surfaces, wonderfully mirrors in the gold counter and paneling. The pink walls are enriched with LED lines, neon and classy curtains. The mirrors on the ceiling tie it all together and simply beg to be instagrammed. The neon behind the counters makes plain what it’s all about: “que d’éclairs” (nothing but éclairs).

Pinkeye – We Want More Studio

Is a Belgium based award winning design studio. Creativity is the center of the design process and strongly believe in cross-inspirational influences between different creative talents. The studio is a place where graphic, interior and product designers collaborate. Creative and commercial success in projects ranging from logo, packaging and interior to product design. From strategy and concept development to implementation, Pinkeye makes it happen for clients such as Timberland, Komono, Coca-Cola, MAC Cosmetics, Duvel/Moortgat, Douwe Egberts, Eskimo

by AN shopfitting magazine no.148 ©