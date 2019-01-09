Persevera Producciones designed the interiors of Seis Restaurant in Sevilla.

The two-levels restaurant with three drinks bars, is located in the centre of Seville, at the base of the well-known Hotel Inglaterra.



Consists of a modern open-space design, focused on giving a new approach to the restaurant’s concept. The project’s main aim is to create a cozy atmosphere which highlights a contrast with the hard urban environment.

All the materials used, such as timber, fabric or marble, seek to provide freshness to the different spaces. Oak flooring, walls and columns cladded in oak, along with handmade fabric ceilings; help to reach a high level of acoustic performance.

Lastly, the use of the vegetation is one of the strongest elements of the design. In the entrance to the restaurant, the main bar stand outs by the massive tree built-in inside, which reaches to the ceiling and conforms the perimeter of the bar itself.Both sofisticated velvet furniture and vegetation, unify and bring colour to the restaurant.

Location:Julio César Street, Sevilla, España.

Project area: 525 sqm

Architects authors: DONAIRE ARQUITECTOS

Interior Design: PERSEVERA PRODUCCIONES

Architect team: Juan Pedro Donaire, Carlos Iglesias,José Fco García Guitérrez, Pablo Baruc García Gómez, Juan José García Tiscornia, Maria Ramos Bollo, Isabel Blanco Hernández, Adolfo Monserrat Gómez, Julia Guerrero Rubio

Photographs: Fernando Alda