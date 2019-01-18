PROYECTO SINGULAR signs the project for Botania Restaurant.

Welcome to the jungle.

The interior design studio Proyecto Singular in Madrid based, signs the project for Botania Restaurant in the center of the Spanish capital.

Conjuring up Nature in its most wild and natural aspect embodies the starting point of Botania: branches, leave, rattan fabrics and bamboos all around are the main characters of this project so much as in its natural version as in its representation through textures, colours and organic shapes.

The decorative proposal is combined with noble materials such as metals, marbles or velvet. Indirect light is used to highlight the Masai-inspired pieces of the ceiling, as well as to enhance the giant leaves and natural vegetation that cover the upper part of the restaurant, providing a game of lights and shades that brigs realism and drama to the environment.

As a result, we find ourselves wrapped in a so bucolic and romantic atmosphere that smooth the senses from the hectic vibes of the city at the very heart of Madrid in Plaza de España.

Concept/Branding Proyecto Singular

Client Vp Hoteles – Larrumba

Location Madrid

Area 564,42 sqm

Lighting Proyecto Singular and Light&Studio

Graphic Team Vengavale

Project and structural consultant Proyecta

Photos courtesy Fernando Alda

Proyecto Singular Studio

Proyecto Singular DNA is driven by creating unique and exiting spaces, treating each client needs in order to make every project one of a kind, focusing on a bespoke design & designing solutions for the success and satisfaction of the clients. the scope of the work entails architecture, interior design, urban planning and furniture design. When embarking on a new project in addition to considering the type of user of the project, they take into consideration many factors from the local culture, its heritage and every unique client profile, combining this with the latest techniques and sustainable methods.

Their know-how in different sectors has provided with an extensive knowledge from the smallest details, to new materials, equipment, and solutions. Spanish architect Jorge Lozano, leads a team of architects, interior designers and engineers that work together in synergy on every project in order to produce the best ideas from the very beginning. This teamwork and every specialist integrator of the team give each project the most rigorous technical solutions which will lead to the best outcome for the project. Furthermore for your peace of mind they can provide specialists in the following areas: lighting, landscaping and any consulting required for obtaining local building permits.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.148 ©