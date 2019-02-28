barth building interior architecture

Custom interiors for boutiques, jewelers, and flagship stores.

The barth company, business in the region of Alto-Adige, has been working since 5 genereations having its roots in decorative woodworking.

During the 140 years of activity, barth has become a state-of-the-art furniture business for execution of made-to-measure and turnkey interiors of the highest quality, going beyond just working with wood and perfecting its skills with many other materials for interiors, thanks to the use of new production technologies. Mainly for interior furniture of boutiques, jewelry stores, haute horlogerie as well as trade fair stands, barth carries out interiors worldwide. .

Well-known brands as DELVAUX, BOUCHERON, BUCCELLATI, CANALI, PISA OROLOGERIA, LEO PIZZO entrust barth for interior finishings of their boutiques.

At the focus of every project is the close collaboration with the architect and interior designer, supported by the barth project manager with high competence: from preparation of execution drawings to production, from logistics to final assembly by specialized team of assemblers all over the world, for guarantee the client punctual delivery.

Each production step is optimized to the maximum and is marked by a great precision and executive ability, in compliance with the best traditional craftsmanship.

All projects are organized and coordinated by the Bressanone headquarter, which hosts over seventy employees who work sharing the original values of the brand: craftsmanship, passion and precision.

www.barth.it

