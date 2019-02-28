Back To Homepage
Barth building interior architecture

Barth building interior architecture

📅28 Febbraio 2019, 11:26
TESTO ITALIANO

Custom interiors for boutiques, jewelers, and flagship stores.

The barth company, business in the region of Alto-Adige, has been working since 5 genereations having its roots in decorative woodworking.

barth building interior architecture

During the 140 years of activity, barth has become a state-of-the-art furniture business for execution of made-to-measure and turnkey interiors of the highest quality, going beyond just working with wood and perfecting its skills with many other materials for interiors, thanks to the use of new production technologies. Mainly for interior furniture of boutiques, jewelry stores, haute horlogerie as well as trade fair stands, barth carries out interiors worldwide. .

Well-known brands as DELVAUX, BOUCHERON, BUCCELLATI, CANALI, PISA OROLOGERIA, LEO PIZZO entrust barth for interior finishings of their boutiques.

barth building interior architecture

At the focus of every project is the close collaboration with the architect and interior designer, supported by the barth project manager with high competence: from preparation of execution drawings to production, from logistics to final assembly by specialized team of assemblers all over the world, for guarantee the client punctual delivery.

barth building interior architecture

Each production step is optimized to the maximum and is marked by a great precision and executive ability, in compliance with the best traditional craftsmanship.

barth building interior architecture

All projects are organized and coordinated by the Bressanone headquarter, which hosts over seventy employees who work sharing the original values of the brand: craftsmanship, passion and precision.

www.barth.it

by AN shopfitting magazine no.149 ©

Related posts:

  1. MEUCCI opened its first boutique in Moscow.
  2. BUTANI JEWELLERY Boutique
  3. HYUNDAI CITY OUTLETS Dongdaemun Seoul, South Korea.
  4. HSJ Jewellery Flagship Moradabad, India
  5. HSJ Jewellery by Ravish Mehra Deepak Kalra, India.
Share this article:
Assigned tags:
AN shopfitting magazineinterior designstore design

Related Articles