Crazy Paper by MOMENTI®.

Not just wallpaper, but a proper fiberglass covering (Tecno Fiber).

MOMENTI® revolutionizes the conception of interior project with this new natural source material characterized by exceptional performances which can be applied both indoor (not just on walls, but on floors and ceilings as well), and outdoor.

Also available in the Lux Fiber version (with a flowered pattern weave), the fiberglass allows to decorate and customize a home environment or public spaces that up until now were unsuitable for traditional wallpaper or fabric.



Just think about bathrooms or kitchens (as far as domestic environments are concerned) or spaces such as gyms, pools, clinics, hospitals, spas, sales points, even yachts, porches, gardens and external walls.

Acustic Fiber (100% polyester) with a honeycomb structure is sound absorbing and thus it is perfect for entertaining or social spaces such as restaurants, hotels, bars, congress rooms, etc.

All the graphics in the Crazy Paper Collection can be customized in color or graphic features depending on the environment characteristics or on specific needs, so that any project designed by MOMENTI® is unique and inimitable.•

