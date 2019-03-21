Douglas luxury flagship store, Frankfurt.

Designed by Sheridan&Co, the redesigned store spans five floors and has been renovated and launched in phases, representing a new strategy for the up upmarket to rejuvenate its brand identity.

Douglas has over 2,400 stores in 19 European countries. Reconfiguring its retail presence in Frankfurt is part of a wider shift to reshape the way modern consumers shop for beauty products.

Douglas espouses a ‘neo-luxe’ aesthetic, melding classic patterns and contrasting materials, from raw textures to refined, from matt to gloss, as well as pops of colour to draw the eye across soaring architectural statements. Clean lines, accents of polished gold against white lacquer and stone, ivory and marble against plush pink, charcoal and the iconic Douglas-mint hue brings these elements of home comforts and luxury to life.



The external store façade, which maximises huge window spaces, brings vitality, energy and light on approach and upon entry to the store. Inside, the idea of vitality and energy epitomised by activation and service spaces throughout the five floors, both communal and private, signify a retail journey focused primarily on experience and experimentation, not products.

Every floor has been mapped out to ensure that the Douglas visual identity is elegantly echoed and implied within the touchpoints, without overwhelming the senses. The intention is that these brand activations are individual chapters to the wider Douglas curated story that unfolds across all floors.

A Trends Collection area comprising an entire wall dedicated to the newest product releases as well as a ‘Douglas Exclusives’ bay on each floor, showcases a handpicked selection of seasonal favourites or influencer-approved products, underpins Douglas’ positioning further as curator, trend-spotter and an expert in beauty.



This is complemented further by a ‘library’ of products categorised according to trends: from natural beauty products to Korean beauty, all carefully chosen by Douglas for showcasing. Activation spaces like the quick treatment lounge likewise plays host to burgeoning trends in beauty and is centred on excitement, experimentation and learning. Here, brands are able to provide 10 minute mini treatments to deepen exploration and consumer understanding of products and its application to each individual’s needs.

The top floor of the retail space is Douglas’ piece de resistance: a destination area with a luxury hair salon, makeup school, nail bar, a lounge bar for relaxing and further treatment rooms where customers are invited to try out new, pioneering and exciting beauty treatments from brands carefully handpicked by Douglas not found elsewhere on the high street.



The unique Douglas retail space developed in partnership with Sheridan&Co will resonate and stand the test of time with today’s consumer.

With offices in London, New York and Shanghai, Sheridan&Co is one of the world’s leading full service retail design agencies. Founded in 1983 by husband and wife, Michael and Julien Sheridan, the company has worked with over 150 of the world’s most high profile brands, including: Estee Lauder Group, Elizabeth Arden, Clarins, Procter & Gamble, Urban Decay, Bacardi Martini, Aesop, Puig, L’Occitane and Superdry. Sheridan&Co’s team of retail experts work alongside clients to develop their brand strategy and help them innovate, design, build and install permanent and promotional retail interiors. The company’s full service offering includes standalone stores, retail concessions, promotions, point of purchase displays, packaging and identity and graphics, including interactive digital technologies.

