GAMMA & BROSS, 40 years of history and knowledge in the furniture and equipment for beauty salons.

GGamma & Bross is leader in the design and manufacturing of furniture and equipment for beauty salons and spas. The products are designed by the most talented international designers including Marcel Wanders, Karim Rashid, F.A. Porsche, and Gamma Design Lab, the internal team of designers. They constantly work with the best Italian suppliers to engineer the most innovative solutions for the clients.

Gamma & Bross Salon equipment products are manufactured in Italy and sold in over 40 countries worldwide through a network of selected dealers as well as flagship showrooms in New York, Paris and Dusseldorf.

4 Brands

The salon furniture collections are divided into 4 brands: MGBross gathers top designer lines and is addressed to high-end beauty salons. Gamma State-of-the-Art includes all in-house designed furniture for medium/high-end clients. GammaStore is focused on affordable salon furnishings for a broader clientele. Spa Logic provides design furniture and equipment for Spas..

Design and production techniques

Expert fusion of design and production techniques, together with the historical knowledge of the profession with its own specific needs. Quality of construction as well as salon image are the key elements upon which GAMMA & BROSS SPA focuses its entrepreneurial commitment.

GAMMA & BROSS SPA proposes every year different collections with very particular features. They consist of wide selection of styling units, styling chairs, waiting area sofas, shampoo bowls, reception desks, displays, professional hood dryers, massage tables, pedicure spas, nail tables, as well as a wide range of design accessories including lamps, stools, trolleys, cabinets, poster racks, magazine racks, posters.

Production methods are based on the latest state-of-the-art systems, where the computer is the basic element through which manual operations have been eliminated, especially where precision and repetition is necessary. In other areas, for example carpentry, painting and assembling, the operator is indispensable, a further guarantee of artisan Italian design

