VERSACE Flagship Store Miami.

The creative energy of Versace is translated into a new sustainable concept.

Designed by renowned architect Gwenael Nicolas the creator of Japanese Studio Curiosity with the highest sustainability standards in mind, from the choice of materials to the flexibility and management of the space, the new boutique reached the highest sustainability standards with LEED Gold certification level for Retail Interior Design and Construction, a globally recognized certification program developed by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The renovated boutique is a pure expression of not only the unmistakable DNA of Versace, but also of its commitment to the environment and vision for the future.

The materials have been selected with the highest environmental and transparency standards for the entire life of all parts of the store, guaranteeing responsible sourcing and end-of-life processes.

The new concept brings a strong visual impact into the label’s stores, blending a futuristic style with echoes of the past through structures featuring a fragmented effect, achieved through the interplay of light and mirrors, as well as through the combination of different materials and the graphical intrigue introduced by certain diagonal lines, which divide up the store’s spaces and create unexpected and original geometries.

In one room, the ceiling reflects the different elements present in the space to create a kaleidoscope effect. Elsewhere, glimmers of light filter through a brass grid on the ceiling, while the interlacing angles of a gilt bronze accessories rack put one in mind of the intersecting networks and high-speed flux of the internet.

Gold dominates the space, shining throughout the boutique, an effect created through the juxtaposition of different metals with marble. Other materials in the store, such as wood and the glass used in its mosaics, are both recycled and recyclable, as Versace hopes to adapt to higher ecological standards with its new concept.



The first of the label’s retail locations to unveil this eye-catching layout was opened in Miami’s Bal Harbour neighbourhood; the new concept is set to be revealed in Europe with the reopening of the Versace boutique on Munich’s Maximilianstraße.

The layout should be rolled out in a number of other Versace locations in due course, as new stores open or existing boutiques are remodeled. After Munich, Florence will be the next city to welcome the new concept.

Meanwhile, work is well under way in Milan on the building which will host the brand’s new HQ from 2019, an 8,000 sqm space at the heart of the new The Corner complex, close to the city’s Porta Nuova district.•

Design Gwenael Nicolas, Curiosity

Architecture Daniele Colombo + Versace store and planning

Lighting mldlab (Cristian Miola)

Location Miami Bal Harlbour

Area 246 sqm

Photos courtesy Alessandra Chemollo

