RETAIL REVOLUTION: 3D Wall System is a new modular and revolutionary furnishing system

3D Wall System is a new modular and revolutionary furnishing system totally unrelated with usual solutions and concepts of emotional and functional shopfitting and evolved commercial areas: it goes beyond every equipment already produced.

Designed by Eugenio Ferrante, manufactured and distributed by Metalika srl at Pavanello srl Group, in San Biagio di Callalta based, Treviso province, Italy.

It is not only a modular furnishing system, but also, and above all, it is a covering system for walls, ceilings, backdrops for shop-windows, cash desks and bar counters coverings, back counters and so on.

The 3D Wall System panels as ABS molded elements can represent more decors and figures, custom made also.

These panels can be interchangeable, flocked/velvety, varnished, metallized and also covered with sound-absorbing materials.

Easy and quick the fixing system. The different metal frames can be installed directly on 3D walls and on conventional walls, the uprights can be equipped with various accessories for shelves and racks with optional LED Technology.

The Versus Led is the two-sided lighting fixture upright: 12 recessed LED profiles and a back LED strip which make this line a true design object as well as a functional element greatly catchy.

New projects will be planned for Dusseldorf Euroshop Exhibition scheduled for next 2020.

more info eugenio.ferrante@metalika.it

