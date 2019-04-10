Coast Road Collection by CERAMICHE SUPERGRES.

In designing the new Coast Road collection, Supergres has taken its inspiration from different stones from Northern Europe, mixing them to create an original material surface.

Continuing along the same lines as the recent Art and Epika projects, Coast Road is another complete project made in both porcelain stoneware and white-body tiles. The stoneware range comprises 5 colours and five rectified sizes, from the large 90×90 and 60×120 to the more traditional 60×60 and 30×60.

The white-body tiles come in three lighter shades, in the size 30×90, on both a smooth surface and a surface with a three-dimensional texture. The graphics feature a rich variety of veining effects and details that offer a faithful reproduction of the inclusions typical of the stones they are inspired by. The flooring obtained is characterised by a surface soft both on the eye and to the touch, with material, natural tones and beautifully balanced contrasts.

Coast Dark 90×90 RT – 36”x36”

Coast Dark mos. Tangram dek 27×30 – “10,6×12”

Suitable for use on both floors and walls, Coast Road has a modern, functional surface in porcelain stoneware, resistant to tread and to wear and tear and unaffected by the passing of time. It is the ideal solution for both commercial and residential interiors, for those who love the natural look of stone and are seeking the guarantees offered by a high-performance, practical product like porcelain stoneware.



www.supergres.com