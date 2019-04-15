COVERGIRL Times Square Flagship Store.

Global brand experience firm helped bring the COVERGIRL brand to life in the heart of New York City.

In partnership with Shawmut Design and Construction, FRCH NELSON helped envision and design the two-floor, 10,000 sqft retail space, turning one of Times Square’s busiest street corners into a sleek, cosmetic hub for the ultimate shared beauty experience.

The sleek, two-level store is designed for the ultimate shared beauty experience. Minimalist black and white décor with pops of vibrant color are the backdrop to a deeply digital interior where shoppers can for the first time try-on, experiment and express with their favorite COVERGIRL products. To create a fully immersive, innovative, beauty destination, where customers are encouraged to digitally experiment and express themselves products; the team installed high-end augmented reality glam stations and mirrors that allow shoppers to virtually try on makeup.

A digital greeter, customization stations, and photo studio enhance the dynamic store layout, ushering in a new era of beauty retail. “The COVERGIRL Times Square store creates a destination-worthy, beauty playground that embodies the brand’s confident essence and empowering spirit. Stepping into the world of COVERGIRL, product trial is front and center at every touchpoint of the experience, digital activations elevate customization opportunities, while Instagrammable moments capture the social connectivity at the heart of the brand”, said Robyn Novak, Vice President, Creative Managing Director at FRCH NELSON.

I Am What I Make Up”

All design aspects of the COVERGIRL Times Square flagship were selected to further enhance the brand’s “I Am What I Make Up” philosophy, allowing guests the ability to showcase their personal beauty expression. This dynamic, new experience centers around product-trial, celebrating the first brick-and-mortar environment where fans of COVERGIRL can test, customize and share the brand’s products. Glam Studios located on both floors provide the perfect setting to play stylist in order to create and share your beauty masterpiece.

In addition to the experiential sales area, the space features two 25-foot signs, custom illuminated signage and lightboxes, and two large TV screens. Highlights of the space include a shimmer wall made of spinning light discs, and colored LED wall washers.

FRCH NELSON

FRCH NELSON, a NELSON brand, is a global brand experience firm delivering architecture, interior design, graphic design, branding services, and consulting services for all facets of the retail and restaurant industry, from innovation to implementation. As the retail center of excellence within NELSON, combines over 50 years of experience with cross-functional talent and geographic reach to turn ideas into actions. FRCH NELSON was recognized as “The Design Firm of the Year” by Design:Retail and a Top 5 Global Retail Architecture Firm by Building Design+Construction, among many other accolades. Clients include Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Disney, Tiffany’s, Luxottica, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target Corporation, Hershey’s, Subway, Yum! Brands.

