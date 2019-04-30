Déjà-Vu, a stool full of dreams and mystery designed by Masquespacio

After creating a unique and recognizable purple dimension in Maison & Objet Paris where the new products were unveiled for the first time, Houtique officially introduces the Déjà-Vu stool designed by the Valencian Studio Masquespacio.

Houtique’s co-partners, Masquespacio, have designed the Déjà-Vu stool following the Houtique’s colourful and fringed personality and inspired by the overwhelming and mysterious sensations produced by Déjà-Vu.

The productive collaboration between the two Spanish companies Masquespacio and Houtique has led to the creation of a brand enable to break the traditional rules of the market, far from stereotypes and conventionalism.

DÉJÀ VU STOOL

Designer Masquespacio per Houtique

Seat made of particleboard with fire retardant rubber

Circular base and metallic footrest covered in chrome

24 K gold-plated metal center tube

Dimensions 350×750 cm

