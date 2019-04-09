FRANCHISE EXPO PARIS 2019 : a dynamic edition!

Franchise Expo Paris, confirmed its status as the world’s must-attend franchising model event.

The show, organised by Reed Expositions and the Fédération française de la franchise from the 17th to the 20th March, Porte de Versailles, attracted over 35,000 visitors and 572 exhibitors, thanks to the quality of its contact opportunities. Franchise Expo Paris also cemented its international focus with 155 international exhibitors and around 3,000 international visitors representing 101 different nationalities!

35,000 visitors

100 workshops and conferences to help them create their business and become a franchisee with almost

8,000 attendees

572 exhibitors

500 brands from 90 sectors of activity

155 international brands, representing

27 nationalities outside of France, namely with pavilions from Italy, Malaysia, Canada, United Kingdom, the US, Brazil, Russia, Lebanon …

23 members of the ”Collège des Experts” from the FFF8 banks

30 institutional partners from the world of business start-ups, alternative finance and local government

Despite a challenging economic climate, the franchising model has proven its staying power. Once again, the show’s aisles were packed this year, demonstrating that this business model has broad appeal ! Franchising has a bright future ahead of it!”

Sylvie Gaudy, Director of Franchise Expo Paris.

WHO VISITED FRANCHISE EXPO PARIS 2019?

While Franchise Expo Paris has established itself as the largest franchising event in the world, it is also the largest event un France, with 48% of visitors coming from outside Paris. The top regions is Hauts-de-France, followed by Auvergne- Rhône-Alpes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Grand Est and Pays de la Loire.

Over 2,800 international visitors (representing 101 different nationalities!) made it to Franchise Expo Paris. National delegations from Belgium, Morocco, Switzerland, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Algerie, th US and Senegal came also to the show.

Project innovators included 63.5 % active employees or job seekers looking to change carreer, 30 % sole traders or existing franchisees. 70 % of visitors want to set up their own business as a franchise.

75 % stated they are ready to launch their project within 1 year and 32 % within the next 6 months! Around 57 % had less that €50,000 of investment capacity, while 15 % (an increasing figure) had secured investment capacity of over €150,000.

Interesting fact : 28 % of respondents plan to open an international franchise and over 6 % of visitors were there to become a franchisor : these are the brands of the future!

RESTAURANTS, SERVICES AND FOOD SHOPS

The Food & Beverage sector is still one of the most dynamic and attract almost 31 % of visitors. The services (B2B and B2C services combined) too. Followed by food shops (30 %), specialised outlets (26 %), beauty, health and fitness (19 %), home and household goods (15 %) …

AWARDS CEREMONIES

Awards and competitions are designed to highlight the standout brands of the moment, as key sources of inspiration for franchisee networks and franchisees. They attracted the panel with their passion, innovation and audacity!

LES RÉVÉLATIONS DE LA FRANCHISE AWARDS : WOK TO WALK®

This award recognises and supports franchise networks whose retail or service concepts are the most effective and innovative on the market. Among the 30 pre-selected brands, Wok to Walk®, a pioneer in urban Asian fast food in Europe, impressed the panel with its professionalism and beat the two other finalists : L’Alsacien and Cuisines Venidom.

The contest organised by the Fédération française de la franchise, with its ”Collège des Experts”, in partnership with Franchise Magazine, Reed Expositions France (Franchise Expo Paris and l’Observatoire de la Franchise) and Crédit du Nord.

THE MOST AUDACIOUS FRANCHISOR CONTEST : MELTDOWN ESPORT BARS

The award for the most audacious franchisor has been given to Meltdown eSport Bars, a concept specialised in cafés dedicated to e-sport enthusiasts. The panel’s special award went to the Plus que Pro network, while the international growth award went to Guinot.

This contest has been co-organised by L’Officiel de la Franchise, Territoires et Marketing, KPMG, Simon Associés, Franchise Management, l’Observatoire de la Franchise, Point de Vente and Gan Assurances.

LES COUPS DE COEUR DE LA FRANCHISE – 11th EDITION

Each year, these awards celebrate franchise networks for their strategy and performances.

•« Coup de coeur » for Sustainability and Managed Growth : Eléphant Bleu

•« Coup de coeur » for Best Crowdfunded Network : Aquila RH

•« Coup de coeur » for New Franchising Concept : Bye Bye Nits

•« Coup de coeur » for Best Export Strategy : Piscines Desjoyaux

•« Coup de coeur » for Best International Brand in France : Tom & Co

This award is co-organised by L’Express and l’Observatoire de la franchise, in partnership with Banque Populaire.

START-UP FRANCHISING DAY : SHOKI

This brand new conception rewards the best franchise network digitalisation tools developed by start-ups. Out of 30 candidates, 6 start-ups were given 7 minutes to pitch their business, in front of the Franchise Expo Paris audience. SHOKI, a start-up specialised in online branding, won the Start-up Franchising Day award.

