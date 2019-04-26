Studiopepe designed the Alysi boutique in Milan.

Alysi opened its Milan boutique at Via Ponte Vetero 6 in the historic Brera district, which is increasingly central to shopping both in Milan and internationally.

Studiopepe, an interior design and creative consultancy, interpreted the soul of the brand in the store’s interior, creating a sophisticated and contemporary atmosphere with a palette of half-tones and natural tints, which enhance the reading of the collection without overwhelming it. A modern, feminine aesthetic creates a common thread connecting clothing and settings.S

The study of shapes and materials takes concrete form in rich, custom-made surfaces like the floor –which reinterprets the Palladian classic with irregular, maxi-inserts in polychrome marble– along with glossy surfaces and sculptural elements in plaster and marble.

The boutique is conceived as a sequence of spaces, each with an individual character and distinguished by combinations of materials and colours that accompany the client along a chromatic and perspective path.

Divided over three rooms, the boutique develops as you move further in an elegant display of suits fills the entrance, where the fresh, bright atmosphere invites you to explore the collection. A transition space gains force in its chromatic configuration and installations, connecting the first room to the second.

Here, an innovative wall display in copper and gypsum takes centre stage, complementing Alysi’s looks and showcasing the line of accessories.

Finally, the dressing room area was designed like a small lounge with a soft, poised atmosphere featuring carpets and fixtures that create an intimate environment.

‘After years of attention to the product and wholesale distribution, it’s time to put the focus on the brand, all energies are channelled towards activities aimed at brand growth, both in terms of strengthening the name and in terms of positioning. The natural path for achieving this goal is direct retail: after the opening of our Rome flagship store in Via Borgognona in 2015, now it’s Milan’s turn. The most important issue for us is to convey to the general public a perception of our brand that is entirely consistent with its character. This is why we chose to partner with Studiopepe. They were able to fluently interpret the Alysi DNA, creating a sophisticated and super-feminine environment within the new boutique in Via Ponte Vetero,’ stated Federico Impiombato, managing director.

Therefore, the shopping experience in ALYSI’s first Milan boutique is carefully considered, down to the last detail, and the display space communicates every facet of the brand’s narrative.

