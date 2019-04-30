Back To Homepage
An international contest to design the pharmacy of the future.

📅30 Aprile 2019, 10:53
TESTO ITALIANO

The future challenge of pharmacies’ interior design? Projecting spaces dedicated to people, their well-being and where relationships become a key factor.
 

Th.Kohl concept della farmacia del futuro

Th.Kohl, leader in Italy in interior design for pharmacies, knows it well. That is why, to celebrate 100 years of activity, the company decided to launch an international competition to develop the concept of the pharmacy of the future. Keywords: multimedia, innovation, relationship.

Th.Kohl concept della farmacia del futuro

The contest, named “Future Pharmacy”, has brought over 180 architects and designers to submit their ideas.

A very interesting initiative that makes us understand how the future, even in pharmacies, has never been so close.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.150 ©

pharmacy designTh.Kohl

