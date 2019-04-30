An international contest to design the pharmacy of the future.

The future challenge of pharmacies’ interior design? Projecting spaces dedicated to people, their well-being and where relationships become a key factor.



Th.Kohl, leader in Italy in interior design for pharmacies, knows it well. That is why, to celebrate 100 years of activity, the company decided to launch an international competition to develop the concept of the pharmacy of the future. Keywords: multimedia, innovation, relationship.



The contest, named “Future Pharmacy”, has brought over 180 architects and designers to submit their ideas.



A very interesting initiative that makes us understand how the future, even in pharmacies, has never been so close.

