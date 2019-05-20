Brioni reopens the doors to its iconic London flagship.

Designed by London-based architecture studio P. Joseph and set within an opulent 18th Century Georgian townhouse at No. 32 Bruton Street, the renewed Brioni store is conceived as the residence of a proud Roman man.

Quintessential British design marries the traditional Roman aesthetic; a floor mosaic inspired by the Pantheon has been uncovered, and decorative plasterwork restored to its former glory, complimented by tuff stone and travertine sourced from an ancient Bernini quarry, to sculpt a harmonious space that is unmistakably Brioni.





