Masquespacio launches Kento’s third store.

Masquespacio presents the last design created for Kento Shop, the Valencia chain specialized in Japanese take away food, with a special focus on sushi.

This third venue that Masquespacio designed for Kento with its 100 m2 is the biggest until now. Thanks to this, the space contains more seats than in the other shops, above a bigger fridge and kitchen. To be highlighted first, is the high ceiling and the completely glassed shop window.

Starting from this point, the design seeks to take advantage of the interior architecture, maintaining the high ceiling and the big window of the project. A mirror was in this case used to create an infinite perspective for the ceiling, while most of the tables have been oriented to the exterior, to offer most of the diners a direct view at the street.

The main materials used on the other hand are mosaic tiles of a grey color for the floors and some walls, that create an interesting contrast with the corporate colors from the brand used for the furniture and lighting. Adding semicircular wood strips on the walls, that remind us of the bambu woods, not only the Japanese aspect of the space is highlighted, but also a touch of warmth is added to an interior with several industrial materials like metal and ceramics.

The furniture and lighting itself, differently from the other Kento interiors, use a limited of gold which is exchanged for the purple and green corporate colors. Last, but not least, the counter is presented with a wooden ceiling that reminds us of the roadside food stands in Japan.

