Mineral Stand lamp by Slide.

Mineral Stand is a collection of lamps with brass stem, different heights and a polyethylene spherical lampshade with marbled effect.

Mineral Stand lamp derives from the company’s research for what concerns the different processes of the plastic material, in this case with a marble effect.

Dimensions Ø 30 x h. 55cm, Ø 40 x h. 72cm, Ø 30 x h. 150 cm, Ø 40 x h. 180 cm.

Available colours: marbled lampshade with grey or red veins

Material: lampshade in polyethylene, brass stem

Since 2002, Slide has created design furniture that have become the protagonists of the stories of each us, with a touch of irony and colour. The essence of the lines, the pop style and brand new ideas of lighting make Slide create characters that are able to break the patterns of the traditional environments.

by