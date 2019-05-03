Warming cocoon effect for Nest, the wood-effect collection by Fap ceramiche

Nest, the collection of floor tiles that combines the charm of wood with the technology of porcelain stoneware,that seduces with its natural contemporary appeal.N

Nest, which takes its inspiration from the uniqueness of nature, explores the warm, cosy shades of wood with 5 matt finishes in a balanced range of colours. Natural,Oak, Maple and Brown, plus the scenic shade of Silver, a nuance full of personality that adds a rich, cosy touch to any room

The collection is available in two basic sizes: 20×120 Doga (slat)and the new size 7.5×45 Chevron, traditional and contemporary. The flooring has a natural, delicate elegance, also thanks to the seductive appeal of three variants of the Mosaico series: Tratti, formed of fine listel tiles that define exclusive spaces with an industrial taste; Slash, which creates a more contemporary style of interior design through the combination of apparently irregular fragments of small mosaic tiles and Cube, which creates unexpected perspectives with its hexagonal shape.

Ideal for the planning of residential, commercial and even hotel and catering spaces, Nest is available in two finishes: a soft textured finish for interior use and the Out version with a class R11 finish for outdoor use. The collection is completed by the special trims such as skirting board and steps, for the perfect finishing touch.

Nest confirms the capacity of Fap ceramiche to propose unique solutions bearing the Made in Italy label, which combine outstanding good looks with extraordinary technical properties. The mission of the Company has, in fact, always been that of offering products that can express the personality of the people in a home, in an innovative and balanced mixture of traditional and modern features, technical quality and creative flair

www.fapceramiche.com

