ITSU STORE in São Paulo.

Terra e Tuma, a Sao Paulo–based architectural studio designed Itsu’s Store in São Paulo.

The architects adapted a property in the street Mateus Grou, originally a house, that during previous years underwent several interventions to house commerce and services.

They invest in the relationship between the small building and its external areas. In the walk or with the eyes, they arrived from the street and its intense movement to a transition environment landscaped, created by the light metallic installation, support of suspended gardens.



Walking through the store, a beautiful garden is noticed at the bottom of the lot, with a coffee shop.

Architecture

Danilo Terra, Pedro Tuma, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra and Bárbara Fernandes.

Landscape

Gabriella Ornaghi Arquitetura da Paisagem.

Lighting design

Estúdio Ambar Iluminação

Photos courtesy

Pedro Kok

The architects Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Pedro Tuma and Juliana Terra understand the value and importance of the architecture project for their clients. So they get directly involved in the projects throughout the process, and put the best of each one in what they create.

The respect of materials with which they work and therefore they are committed to maximize the potential of the project, from the integration of the environment to the choice of materials, combining comfort and quality.

With references and multiple experiences, they always seek to research and discover better ways of thinking and making architecture, and the result is a contemporary work. Throughout their history, the projects have already been exhibited at the Biennials of Venice, Rotterdam and Quito and have won several national and international awards.