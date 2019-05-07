The artwork Simone by Joana Vasconcelos in Paris invades Le Bon Marché

Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos has taken homage to two French activist female figures, Simone de Beauvoir and Simone Weil, with a particular striking artwork, within the interior spaces of the Parisian store.

Floating under the central skylights, the mythological creature wraps around the store’s escalators and blends into the space, thanks to its lengths composed of handmade woolen crochet, covered with fabrics, ornaments, trimming, inflatables, LED, polyesters and wire cables.

This strange alien creature, with semantic energy, completely immaculate (even the artist’s work prevail colour), has been created as a tribute to the female figures and authors Simone de Beauvoir and Simone Weil.

