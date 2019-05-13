‘The light that attracts us: Nocturnal Animals’ is a debut project for Fuori Salone by interior design trio ZeroCollective – Savina Radeva, Egle Skuodaite and Aleksandra Ivanova.

The designers collaborated to create an installation particularly tailored to the atmosphere of the location – a tribute to Bar Bah, to Isola district and to Milano.

Inspired by the unique social and cultural mix of Isola’s nightlife, a district buzzing with bohemian vibe and creativity, the designers created a graphic piece using neon lights – flexible Ledkia LED neon tubes, to attract the ‘nocturnal’ clients of the venue and to establish a transversal meeting point.



The illuminated art looks like distorted chaos when you see it from the street but it all resolves into a perfect 3D image when you reach the intended vantage point – the front door of Bar Bah.

The interaction between the Isola neighbourhood and Bar Bah is highlighted by the collection of reflective panels that constitute part of the installation. The slightly distorted images of Isola’s cityscape, photographed by the designers themselves, are printed on 3mm Dibond panels and finished with dichroic film provided by the Italian brand Adesivi Sicurezza. This part of the installation seeks to evoke the world of comic books and superheroes to enhance the urban character of venue.

project name: ‘The Light That Attracts Us: Nocturnal Animals’, Milano Design Week 2019

project location: Bar BAH, via Lambertenghi 20, Isola, Milan, Italy

design studio: ZeroCollective

project team: Eglė Skuodaitė , Savina Radeva , Aleksandra Ivanova

photography: Norbert Tukaj

Designers‘ Bio

Eglė Skuodaitė is an interior designer specialised in creating interiors for both private residences and office spaces. She currently divides her time between work in Lithuania and in Italy. Every project is tailor-made to suit the specific requirements of her clients.

Savina Radeva is an interior architect with vast international experience in a wide range of interior andproduct design projects. She is currently running her design studio based in Milan, working on projects on a variety of scales and of differing characters, both in Italy and abroad.

Aleksandra Ivanova has a significant experience in furniture and product design. At the moment she is an interior designer at Workitect, Milano, working on a range of office, commercial, and conceptual design projects.

Aleksandra, Savina and Egle obtained masters degrees of interior design at Politecnico di Milano and today collaborate often on different projects across Europe as a design collective: ZeroCollective.