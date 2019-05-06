WINDOW DISPLAY IN THE WORLD 2019 edition.

The Window Dressers & European Visuals Association is organizing the annual event to be held with the Sponsorship of the City of Milan, on June 15th, 2019, in the wonderful Milanese place of Palazzo Reale..

Fourth edition of The Event Window Display in The World.

Window Display in the World represents the “cardinal Event” which gathers all the productive, and institutional activities together with the partners of the same Association. This Event strengthens the work and the incessant commitment of all those, every day, with their creativity and ambition highlight the products.

Partners, Window Dressers, Visuals, Schools and Companies have contributed and actively cooperate to expand the development of “European Window Dressers & Visuals”, also during significant occurrence as the invitation to the European Parliament in Brussels in September 2018, a prestigious date which has confirmed the work carried out until now and from which important partnerships with Belgian Associations and Institutions are expected.

Window Display in the World also shows itself as the “event in the event”: the Shop Window Competition -open to all members- which will award various sectors.

Furthermore, new Masters will be elected, schools and companies awarded, mention of institutional partners and some leading figures from the world of culture, fashion and entertainment. Surely there will be great surprises!

And the President Mr Giuseppe Marco Pasquarella confirms, once again, his great team with famous professionals acknowledged in retail, design and fashion sectors, working constantly to improve “Aesthetics”!

www.vetrinistievisualeuropei.eu

