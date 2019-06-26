Chopard reopens London flagship store, first to reflect new retail design concept.

Located at the prestigious Mayfair address of 12-13 Bond Street, London’s Chopard boutique is to re-emerge substantially enlarged and embellished from a several-month facelift.

It thus becomes the Maison’s largest point of sale in Europe and will serve as a showcase for its prestige and positioning in the world of luxury. It will also reflect Chopard’s commitment to sustainability. Since 2018, the brand has been the first watchmaker-jeweller to use 100% ethical gold for the production of all its creations.

In keeping with the cherished traditions of the family business run by the Scheufeles from generation to generation, each boutique is designed like a private residence where its customers naturally feel at home. A cosily familiar setting that preserves certain landmark features – thanks to recurring design elements inspired by the very first Chopard boutique in Vienna – as well as adapting to the cultural specificities of each country in which it operates.

As they travel around the world, clients of the Maison are invited to visit each of its boutiques as a new place of discovery. The Chopard boutique on Bond Street thus takes on the appearance of an English club with its plush lounges, decorated with vintage parquet flooring, fireplaces and deep sofas.

A personal and warm style, as well as a sense of comfort summing up the Chopard spirit of providing its customers with an unforgettable experience. Well beyond its role as a watch and jewellery manufacturer, Chopard envisions itself as a family. With this in mind, the redesign successfully mingles the Maison’s identity with the specific characteristics of the historic buildings in the upscale Mayfair district.

An alchemy designed to create a splendid setting that will attract international clients in the English capital. And because Chopard has been engaged in a Journey to Sustainable Luxury since 2013, it was essential that the refurbishment work on this new point of sale should mirror its environmental approach. The furnishing was entirely designed based on FSC-certified wood and the ceiling lights feature low-energy LEDs.

With a sales area that has more than doubled in size, the new Chopard flagship has enough space to display each of its Haute Horlogerie, Haute Joaillerie and engagement jewellery collections in dedicated lounges, thereby offering a magical and privileged immersion into each of these worlds.

Through this elegant combination of woodwork, brass, mouldings and decorative concrete, Chopard has taken up the challenge of designing much more than a boutique, but instead a new embassy highlighting its creations in an inimitable blend of refinement, simplicity and generosity that immediately invites discovery.

Photos: Oliver Holms