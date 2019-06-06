PRISM DESIGN Studio has been involved to refurbish the F▲STFISH fast fashion brand, with more than 2,000 stores in China.

The focus of the design is based on the relationship between people and clothes, as their brand name “fish”, is dressed in a rabbit dress. The design concept is “a scales”: an important garment for fish, protecting the body, gaining speed, and sensor function.

Then “scale2 has various meanings: size, balance, rise, measurement, etc., from this element the architects analyze fish scales and reflect them in the design. And it is analyzed and reflected in the ecology of nature.

Everything from logo design, interior space, textiles, graphics, color identity, POP planning etc. reflects the concept of nature. The flagshipstore provides fresh periodic fashion experiences such as in a natural providence.

F▲STFISH Flagship Concept Store

Location: Huzhou Wanda Plaza

No. 899 Dasheng Road, Bali Town, Wuxing District, Huzhou,China P. R.

Designed by PRISM DESIGN

Area: 392 sqm

VMD special supervisor: Fumio Uchida

Photos courtesy: PRISM DESIGN