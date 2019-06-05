TM LEWIN opens new Concept London Store.

TM Lewin has opened the doors to its new concept London store on Oxford Street. Designed by multi-award winning agency Dalziel and Pow, the store reflects the company’s long-term vision to firmly establish itself as the menswear brand on the move and to better emphasise the categories it operates in – shirts, tailoring, casual and accessories.

Commenting on the new store, TM Lewin CEO Sven Gaede said: “We recognise that the days of men having distinctly different work and downtime wardrobes are long gone, so we provide our customers with the most stylish, versatile and confidence boosting menswear for whatever and wherever the occasion. This opens up the smart casual category as a really exciting growth area for us and gives us the opportunity to evolve our business so that we can become equally well known across shirting, tailoring, casual and accessories. The new store is one way to subtly showcase this evolutionary journey that we are on. We’ve sited casual at the very front of the store, followed by shirting behind and tailoring on the mezzanine floor, meaning that, if you stand at the door of the store you can see our full offering, which is different to most of our existing stores.”

Lighter and airier in design than other TM Lewin stores, the 3,000 sq ft space also includes a new dedicated accessories area which will give stronger visibility to the range and is likely to surprise and delight customers by showcasing how extensive the range is. The store will also see the introduction of complementary products in different areas, such as shirts and ties in the tailoring area, helping to offer customers a full outfitting service.

Marcus King, Design Director at Dalziel and Pow said: “The Oxford Street store showcases recently introduced product lines, and a new look and feel with a lighter, fresher mood that’s inspired by a more contemporary lifestyle. The new concept is designed to be accessible for all and suit a number of different customer journeys. Dalziel & Pow has developed a relaxed and more casual approach to the formalwear space and inspiration is provided at every turn with more intuitive merchandising that highlights the diversified range and enhances the brand’s fashion credentials.”

Situated on a high footfall section of Oxford Street, close to Oxford Circus station, the store is a showcase to the world with a high proportion of both local and tourist traffic. This compliments the business’ ambition to grow its international presence, visibility and awareness.