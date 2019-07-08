Boutique FONTANA MILANO 1915, Seoul.

Following the first opening in 2016 in downtown Seoul, Fontana Milano 1915, the old Milanese leather manufacturer, inaugurated a new boutique within the prestigious Korean department store Shinsegae Main. Located on the third floor of the department store, it offers its new collections of handcrafted bags and scarves.

Designed by Silvia Massa Studio it is inspired by the workshop in Milan, but adapted to the Korean style in a unique and distinctive way.

The exclusive furnishing accessories, designed and selected by the interior designer Silvia Massa, create a distinctive and recognizable store, a shop in the shop, where the beauty of part times meets the present.



Art suspended between dream and actuality, is evidenced in the mix of materials such as wood, glass, mirror, leather and iron in a sophisticated and contemporary design fusing them perfectly with the elegance of past eras.



A boutique clearly inspired by European architecture of 1930s, a period in which metal and glass in their uncontaminated forms were components of the architecture of this period: the murals by Charlotte Mann, the chandelier by Jacopo Foggini, the ceramic tiles by Made a Mano by Caltagirone, the Wingback armchair by Tom Dixon, the “Curved Chest of Drawers” by Fornasetti and the extraordinary wallpaper “Blossom” by Kate Faulkner for Morris & Co, exclusively for the Seoul shop, together with the stools by the Korean artist Jeonghwa Seo complete the environment, following the Milanese identity.

