NEST FRAGRANCES Flagship Store New York.

The leading luxury lifestyle fragrance and self care company Nest Fragrances opened its first ever retail location in Lower Manhattan’s Nolita neighbourhood, bringing together the brand’s complete product portfolio under one roof.

NEST Fragrances partnered with New York-based interior design firm R. Douglas Gellenbeck Studio to conceptualize and build its first retail store.

MJ Atelier, an art studio based in Los Angeles, was commissioned to create a hand-painted, sculpted wall covering for the store that is inspired by early 20th Century French interior designer Armand Albert Rateau’s bath design he created for the Duchess of Alba. The custom-made wall and ceiling covering features three-dimensional floral and botanical elements inspired by the works of 18th and 19th Century botanical artists Mrs.



Delany and Ernst Haeckel. Launched in 2013, the NEST Fine Fragrance Collection was inspired by Mrs Delany’s artwork, while the newly launched NEST Fragrances Lifestyle Bodycare Collection was inspired by the artwork of Ernst Haeckel. MJ Atelier worked creatively to blend elements from Mrs. Delany’s floral-botanical artworks with Haeckel’s ‘creatures of the sea’ artworks to achieve a keen sense of fluidity and harmony in the final wall covering that adorns the store’s interior.

At 105 sqm, the NEST Fragrances flagship store sells more than 215 stock keeping units (SKUs) across the brand’s three core product categories. NEST Home Fragrance Collection product offerings include scented candles and diffusers in several sizes and formats, liquid soap, and hand lotion across 20 fragrances (year-round and festive); NEST Fine Fragrance Collection product offerings include eau de perfume, rollerballs, body cream, and scented candles across eight fragrances; and Lifestyle Bodycare Collection product offerings include fragranced body wipes, water-activated foaming-cleansing towelettes, body wash and lotion, hand cream, body mist, and lip balm SPF 15 sunscreen across four fragrances.



The NEST Fragrances flagship store will also offer limited-edition products and specialty gift sets across its three core product categories as well as year-round specialty gift sets, the option to create custom-made gift sets. The theme of this first retail store reflects as it was inspired by the desire to showcase the NEST Fragrances brand in a harmonious and holistic fashion, in an environment that, like the fragrances, is artful, sophisticated, and approachable

R. Douglas Gellenbeck Studio

A team of designers founded in 2017 with expertise in crafting high-end commercial and residential projects. They have successfully completed the first store for Nest Fragrances and are currently working on a very specialized retail space.

NEST Fragrances

NEST Fragrances, the “Company,” founded in 2005, by fragrance industry icon Laura Slatkin, is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of exceptionally crafted luxury fine, personal, and home fragrance collections.

by