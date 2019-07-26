Rejuvenating a beauty brand.

Finnish beauty brand Lumene has partnered with creative agency Dalziel & Pow to help it respond to the changing beauty industry and meet new customer expectations.

Working alongside Lumene’s Director of In-Store Experience, Martti Ala-Jääski, Dalziel & Pow have enhanced the brand experience with new communications and spaces.

Lumene is a well-established brand with great beauty provenance and innovation, however, it needed to amplify its storytelling. Initially Dalziel & Pow redesigned some of the in-store communications – signage, POS, and tone of voice – to ensure they conveyed the benefits of Lumene’s products in a clear way that was equally fresh and modern.

This bring to life the remarkable stories of Lumene’s products that benefit from a unique Finnish climate, where the Arctic spring water has a pH close to the skin’s natural pH making it gentle on skin. The stories are told with a down-to-earth tone of voice that positions Lumene as a trusted, sustainable brand that has natural ingredients backed by science at its heart.

Lumene then asked Dalziel & Pow to look at its retail spaces, with a new pop-up experience launched in Russia. This pop-up showcases the best products and has been cleverly designed to make the most of the small space. Ultra flexible, it can be used in a variety of different formats from malls to airports and hypermarkets.

Crafted from light timber with birch trees flanking each corner, this traditional log cabin-inspired space plays upon Lumene’s Finnish heritage to distinguish it from other beauty brands in the region. With the versatile pop-up space and customer-focused communications, Lumene marks the beginning of a new era.