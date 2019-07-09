Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop opens eighth India store in Bengaluru.

The multi-brand fashion chain Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop has opened its eighth store in Bengaluru’s Leela Palace. The 2,500 square foot store offers an omni-channel shopping experience.

As Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop continues to expand both on- and offline, it has expanded into its third city, Bengaluru. The new store features 25 of the brands from Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop’s online selection including Anamika Khanna, Varun Bahl, Anita Dongre, Deme by Gabriella, Samant Chauhan, and Pranay Baidya.

The store offers private styling consultations to shoppers and online-to-offline technology such as touch screens that allow shoppers to see the brand’s online selection in-store. The open-plan interior displays an array of garments along its walls and has a sizeable lounge area for shoppers.

“Since the launch of our first store in Delhi, our experience has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said the founder of Purple Style Labs, which acquired Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop last year, Abhishek Agarwal, according to the brand’s press release. “In a span of one year, we have opened eight stores across Delhi and Mumbai. The Bengaluru store launch was a significant one in the pipeline to expand the offline presence and make luxury shopping more accessible to the fashion-savvy shoppers of the city.”

Purple Style Labs plans to continue expanding the Pernia’s chain offline. Agarwal has confirmed that store openings for London, New York, and Dubai are all planed for the remainder of the year.