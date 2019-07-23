PRADA opens a new store in Paris.

Prada opens a new Menswear and Womenswear store, within the prestigious Printemps Haussmann shopping Mall in Paris.

The space occupies a total area of 110 square meters and it is dedicated women’s collection of leather goods, footwear and accessories and men’s collections of travel, accessories and footwear.

Walls and canvas panels in shades of green define the interior, enriched by glasses display surfaces and wooden tables. The space is characterized also by the chequered floor of black and white marble, inspired by the historic Prada store in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan.