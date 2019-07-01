NESTLE’S Concept Store Shanghai.

Explore the future with 3000 capsules.

Commissioned by Nestlé, SODA Architects have recently completed Nescafé Dolce Gusto, the company’s first concept store in Shanghai, China.

SODA Architects believe that the future commercial space will be a smart terminal that people could step into.

The façade of the store is composed of 3000 coffee capsules, that have the ability to change color with the use of programmable LED lights, which are located within 1000 white capsules, making each of them like a single pixel. Facing Huaihai Road, groups of 15 capsules are packed into a transparent box, and when all of the boxes are placed together they create a 3 meter by 3 meter multimedia screen, that shows a low-resolution dynamic image.

Inside the space, strips of ” colored ribbons” composed of capsule boxes and translucent mirror walls are used as decorations. The ” color ribbon” extends from one wall to the ceiling, and through the reflection of translucent mirror surface, the whole space is wrapped in the bright color of the capsule, thus enhancing the visual experience of the originally narrow space; cylindrical Corian monoliths serve as display stands with built-in acrylic drawers organize the pods by color and flavor.

When people approach the translucent mirror in the room, they will suddenly find the floating multimedia images on it. In fact, this is an ” invisible” interactive display screen hidden behind the mirror, turning the mirror wall into a ” giant screen” that can be touched. Mirror wall not only has the function of reflection, but also acts as a medium of communication, increasing the versatility of the wall and providing people with a brand-new space experience.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Store

Location Shanghai, China

Company SODA Architects

Lead Designer Jiang Yuan& Song Chen

Design Team Chen Fei, Liu Panpan, Qiang Zhiwen, Wang Shan, Hao Zhiyuan, Wang Yueha, Shi Mingchunjian, Chen Xinru

Area 40 sqm

Constructor Shanghai RED Marketing Services CO.,Ltd

Interactive New Media Cooperation Blackbow

Photos courtesy Chen Xiyu

The International architectural practice is based in Paris and Beijing, and was founded by Mr Jiang Yuan and Mr Song Chen. The architects gained their artistic and architectural experience working in internationally renowned offices, such as the ateliers Jean Nouvel.

