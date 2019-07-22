Stone Island opens new flagship store in Milan.

Stone Island has moved its Milan flagship to a new location.

Now at Corso Giacomo Matteotti 18, in the Palazzo del Toro, the brand takes over two levels to showcase the Stone Island and Shadow Project collections.

The interior of the space mimics Stone Island stores created by Marc Buhre, industrial designer from Germany and founder of Zeichenweg TM architectural firm.

Stone Island Milan sees bush-hammered stone used on the floors as well as the walls, which are treated with painted metallic mesh.

Furnishings in yellow provide pops of color throughout, with additional items being covered in a natural felt. The stairs are also constructed from bush-hammered stone, while being paired with curved yellow glass.

Large windows are found on both floors facing the street and the arcade, while the Shadow Project area then boasts a blue-black steel floor, with carbon garment hangers on the walls.

