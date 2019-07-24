Urban Soul Project Architecture Studio designed the Paok Fc City Store.

PAOK FC CITY STORE is located on Hagia Sophia Square, in a historical building of downtown Thessaloniki, Megaron Loggou.

It extends in three levels, two corners and one underground, that was therefore designed with a volt look and feel concept. The entrance to the store is through Ermou Street, and is emphasized by a two storey high interior atrium, that unifies the two levels.

The material palette is based on the historic and emblematic PAOK FC color palette, translated in materials, and completed with contemporary design features, elements, and textures. The flooring is new laid terrazzo, with black and white stones; other natural materials used are marbles, and oak veneer. Details in brass and other steel structures in off gold finishes are found in the team brand identity and therefore used as materials in the physical store as well.

Based in Thessaloniki, Athens and London, Urban Soul Project is one of the biggest architectural practices in Greece.



Urban Soul Project is a multi-awarded architecture firm and design studio offering services ranging from architecture, interior design, planning applications and municipal approvals for hospitality, offices, commercial and residential projects in Greece and abroad. With a wide spectrum of more than 35 skilled professionals, USP is an experienced firm in complex planning permissions that has handled numerous renowned projects, especially in listed buildings around Greece.

The studio was recently commissioned with LEED and WELL Certified projects. In 2017, the firm was awarded with both the German Design Award and the A’ Design Silver Award for Colors Urban Hotel, was the winner for a private residence in London for the International Hotel and Property Awards, and finally was an honoree at the Best of the Year Interior Design Magazine Awards in New York City for Looney Bean bar & restaurant, located in Thessaloniki.

Photo Credits: Kimberley Powell