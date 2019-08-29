Brooks Brothers: ST Design signs the new interior design concept.

ST Design has recently completed the design for Brooks Brothers’ new store at Manhattan’s highly-anticipated, contemporary architectural complex Hudson Yards.

This is the first location in America that Brooks Brothers’ launched with a new interior design concept, blending its historic branding with modern yet timeless design elements throughout.

“This project is an important milestone for both ST Design and Brooks Brothers,” said Stefano Tordiglione, Creative Director of ST Design. “This is our first retail project in America following our ongoing collaboration with Brooks Brothers for its strategic renewing globally. For America, after the debut in New York location, we are in the process of designing the Los Angeles and Chicago flagships.”

At the forefront of style and design, Brooks Brothers selected ST Design to develop the new retail concept to reinforce the Brooks Brothers’ commitment to breaking new ground. Measuring 2,500 square-feet, the sophisticated store design showcases the collection and is accented by rich colors including teal and shades of dark blue contrasted with fixtures in light grey lacquer and precious rosewood paneling.