A Concept Store for a special day: it is possible in Verona.

Atelier Albertini is a Concept Store entirely for future brides, from the choice of a dress to other complementary products and services indispensable for a perfect wedding, made to measure.

The Concept Store is located in the historical center of Verona, on the ground floor of an elegant building from the 1600s.

The activity of the Atelier centers on the choice of a wedding gown, where the protagonists are the creations of fashion designer Maura Brandino from Turin.

Katia Albertini, the owner of the Atelier, has decided to concentrate on sartorial excellence and the vivid character of Made in Italy: ethereal, feminine dresses created with luminous lace and the finest silks. These qualities make every model the fulfillment of even the most exceptional desires.

“What kind of bride do you want to be? How do you see yourself, and what emotions would you like to experience on the most beautiful day of your life?” This is the starting point of a voyage in which Katia Albertini encourages the future bride to delve into her deepest feelings.

Interior design at the service of beauty

The project by PiùStore starts with the idea of creating a path along which the future bride can have a unique, unforgettable experience.

The location spreads over 200 sqm facilitating and influencing this choice: the horseshoe-shaped layout turns out to be perfect for the invention of a sequence of rooms, each different from the last, enhanced by surprising moments where the future bride always plays the leading role.

The experience consists precisely of setting forth on this page, beginning to explore the sensations of the “big day” while having a chance to get close to the dreamiest creations, in a direct, “hand-on” approach.

The windows on the street clearly convey the concept behind the design of Atelier Albertini: the mannequins flanked by screens replicating the lace of the garments suggest a poetic, refined atmosphere, where the wedding gown takes center stage.

The circular screens designed to measure by PiùStore are entirely made of metal, with laser-cut sheet metal perfectly assembled by skilled local artisans.

The personal path

Two screens are positioned at the entrance to the Atelier: the one on the left is slightly turned towards the shop window, while the one on the right has been designed as a special display fixture that brings out all the beauty of the creations of the fashion designer. Overhead, two chandeliers suggest the furls and draping of fine fabrics.

Besides the decorative lamps, the technical lighting of the products plays a fundamental role in the project: only the correct choice of fixtures, intensity and temperature of the light can fully enhance the pastel hues and shades of white of the gowns.

Still at the entrance, after the screens visitors encounter a fabulous table from the 1700s, a piece that creates a dialogue with the exposed material of the walls and the “AA” monogram.

The second space features minimal display fixtures, where the garments are perfectly lighted. The fixtures have been carefully positioned to bring out the contrast between the delicate, refined dresses and the wall in brick and stone, bearing witness to the history of the building.

Further on, one enters the corner set aside for accessories, with glass shelves supported by metal tubing in the form of an arch. This time the special touch comes from two 19th-century armchairs, heirlooms of the Albertini family.

The second part of the experiential voyage is much more intimate than what came before it. The bronze sculpture of a nude Venus by the artist Sergio Cappellini represents the young woman who strips off her everyday clothing to enter another dimension, with a poetic, ephemeral touch.

The final encounter along the path is the most iconic of all: the fitting room where customers can begin to depict the most beautiful day of their lives with their own nuances and hues.



Project Adriana Genro – PiùStore

Photos courtesy Andrés Otero

PiùStore

The Milanese Interior Design Agency works on the retail sector by projecting and restyling sales points, mainly signed by sensorial marketing and shopping experience.

by