Custom-made interiors for jewelers and boutiques.

barth, the Company based in Alto Adige Region, has been working for 5 genereations having its roots in decorative woodworking. .

Flagship Store PISA OROLOGERIA, Milano (ITALY) – Design by Vittorio Carena

During the 140 years of activity, barth has become a state-of-the-art furniture business for execution of made-to-measure and turnkey interiors of the highest quality, going beyond just working with wood and perfecting its skills with many other materials for interiors, thanks to the use of new production technologies. Mainly for interior furniture of jewelry stores, haute horlogeries, boutiques as well as trade fair stands, barth carries out interiors all over the world.

VOLTA Jewelry , Piacenza (Italy) – Design Ununicum

Well-known brands as BOUCHERON, BUCCELLATI, PISA OROLOGERIA, LEO PIZZO, WEMPE, BUCHERER entrust barth for interior finishings of their boutiques.

Maison BOUCHERON Place Vendome (France) – Design PYR Pyerre-Yves Rochon

At the focus of every project is the close collaboration with the architect and interior designer, supported by the barth project manager with high competence: from preparation of execution drawings to production, from logistics to final assembly by specialised team of assemblers all over the world, to guarantee the client punctual delivery.

EDWARDS LOWELL Jewelry, Malta – Design Chris Briffa Architects

Each production step is optimized to the maximum and is marked by a great precision and executive ability, in compliance with the best traditional craftsmanship.

Each production step is optimized to the maximum and is marked by a great precision and executive ability, in compliance with the best traditional craftsmanship.

BENOIT DE GORSKY, Geneve (CH) – Design Studio Gellner

by