Fashion Store and Cafe HER Hong Kong.

HER is the ambitious project of the stylist Hilary Tsui. Her desire was to create a retail space dedicated to contemporary women bringing together two passions in one place: fashion and gastronomy.

Located in the center of the Fashion Walk of bustling Hong Kong, HER, has been designed by Clap to “transport guests to a new planet”.

The boutique combines the latest in fashion with a Cafe where clients can rest while they have a drink from the brand. Three key points of the project reflect the essence of HER: femininity, purity and strength.

Starting from these, the Valencia-based design team has imagined HER as a sinuous landscape, with impressive mountains and pure materials, all together as a new space yet to be discovered like planet Mars. The aim of Clap with this store is to transport the user to a new planet so the studio designed an entire experience around it. From the facade that shows the mountainous landscape of the interior to the moment when the user receives its purchase vacuum packed, makes shopping at HER as if it was a space trip experience.

Two perfect arches covered with aluminum invite the user to enter to this new universe having one entrance to the take away HER cafe and the other one directly to the store. To create this landscape, CLAP placed an accurate terracotta tiles grid on the floor from where all geometric volumes grow up. These reddish mountains can be used for both displaying the product and for sitting and relaxing after a shopping day in downtown Hong Kong.

Small white lotus leaves grow from the mountains in order to highlight the product on display. All the coat racks are designed with a wavy profile that fix the same distance between the hangers. HER is an experience that embraces the five senses and transports the user to a new world yet to be discovered. The future is now so welcome to planet HER.

Design CLAP Studio – Valencia

Client Hilary Tsui

Location Hong Kong

Collaborator Ana Mirats Studio

Photos courtesy Daniel Rueda

CLAP is a design studio founded in 2017 based in Valencia, Spain but working worldwide. The young studio is focused on the design of experiences through interiors, product and artistic installations.

by